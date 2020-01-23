Kejriwal, most AAP Ministers report hike in assets

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s moveable assets have increased from ₹2.26 lakh in 2015 to ₹9.95 lakh as reported in his affidavit filed on Tuesday.

A comparison of 2015 and 2020 affidavits of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ministers show that most of them have recorded an increase in value of assets and a few have had criminal cases registered against them in the past five years.

Mr. Kejriwal’s immovable assets have increased from ₹92 lakh to ₹1.77 crore. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal’s moveable assets have increased from ₹15.28 lakh to ₹57 lakh. An AAP spokesperson said the increase was due to the ₹32 lakh she received from the Indian Revenue Service on account of early retirement.

The number of cases against Mr. Kejriwal have increased from seven to 13, which include eight cases of defamation, two cases in connection with the 2014 poll campaign, and one case each of assault, criminal intimidation and violation of the model code of conduct.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s movable assets remained roughly the same, the reported approximate value of his immovable assets increased from ₹12 lakh to ₹21 lakh. His wife, Seema Sisodia, had reported in 2015 immovable assets worth ₹20 lakh in the form of a property in Panday Nagar purchased in 2008. In the 2020 affidavit, she reportedly has a property in Mayur Vihar Phase-2 worth ₹65 lakh, purchased in 2018.

In 2015, Mr. Sisodia reported he had six cases pending against him. In the latest affidavit, he has three pending cases against him, which include two cases of criminal defamation and one case of allegedly assaulting a civil servant.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has reported an increase in value of moveable assets from ₹1.7 lakh to ₹3.7 lakh. In 2015, he had reported a disputed property with a market value of ₹65,000 per square yard; in the 2020 affidavit he has declared immovable assets worth ₹2.7 crore. Mr. Khan has also reported at least nine pending cases against him, which include three cases of alleged physical assault and threatening, one case of attempted culpable homicide, one case of alleged land grabbing, one case of alleged financial irregularities and illegal recruitment in the Waqf Board, one case of assault and use of criminal force to deter a civil servant, one case of “threatening to withdraw a case” and one case of merciless beating and snatching of printed material.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s moveable assets decreased from ₹62.3 lakh to ₹26.5 lakh. His wife, Poonam Jain, saw an increase in moveable assets from ₹86.3 lakh to ₹1.49 crore. Mr. Jain also reported tax dues worth ₹13 crore, which are disputed. He has two cases filed against him: one for disproportionate assets, which has been registered by the CBI; and an allegation pertaining to criminal misconduct.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has declared movable assets worth ₹8.09 crore, as opposed to ₹61.3 lakh declared in 2015. His immovable assets have increased from ₹17.38 crore to ₹25 crore. Assets worth over ₹10 crore have been declared by his wife Moushumi Gahlot. Apart from other family vehicles, Mr. Gahlot, who pursued LLM from Delhi University’s Faculty of Law, owns a Fortuner and a Mercedes.

Development Minister Gopal Rai has declared movable assets worth ₹23.86 lakh this time; in 2015, it was ₹2.17 lakh. Value of his immovable assets increased from ₹45 lakh to ₹58 lakh. Mr. Rai, who is contesting from Babarpur, has a criminal case pending against him.

Minister of Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam has declared immovable assets worth ₹66 lakh; it was zero in 2015. His wife has declared immovable assets worth ₹76 lakh, up from ₹25 lakh in 2015. The value of Mr. Gautam’s movable assets has increased from ₹11 lakh to ₹23.48 lakh.