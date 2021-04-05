Kejriwal misleading farmers by playing the victim card: Bidhuri

‘Changes made to GNCTD Act to end misuse of powers’

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop playing “the victim card” on amendments to the GNCTD Act as these were required to put an end to the “misuse of such powers” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and fast-track the wheels of “administration and justice” in the city.

‘Bunch of lies’

Mr. Bidhuri said that Mr. Kejriwal had been calling himself a victim in front of protesting farmers and was misleading them by stating that he had to face the ire of the Central government as he had come out in support of the agitation.

“At the farmers’ rally in Jind, the Chief Minister said he was being targeted and the government’s powers were taken away for standing with the farmers and fighting for their rights. This is a complete bunch of lies as Mr. Kejriwal had in the past made many claims and promises to the farmers but had not fulfilled even one of them,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“He has done everything that is against the interests of the farmers and now he is again trying to bankroll on their agitation to revive his falling political fortunes,” he alleged.

Four years ago, during the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr. Bidhuri alleged that Mr. Kejriwal had “misinformed the farmers and the people” that the Delhi government was paying ₹2,600 per quintal minimum support price for wheat and ₹2,700 per quintal for rice and the same would be extended to the farmers of Punjab if the AAP came to power.

“Whereas the reality is that, till date, the farmers of Delhi have not gotten any MSP support. The ₹200 crore earmarked for the welfare of the farmers has also not been spent,” he alleged.

“The Delhi government has sided with criminals for years and that is why this administrative powers was taken away and have been given to the Lieutenant-Governor now so that wheels of justice are not brought to halt by the Delhi government and the the power is not misused to help criminals,” the senior BJP leader said.