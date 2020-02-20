Kejriwal meets Shah

New Delhi

20 February 2020 01:33 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday and discussed various development issues pertaining to Delhi, the State government said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at the Delhi Secretariat, Mr. Kejriwal said, “I met with the honourable Home Minister Amit Shah ji today. It was a fruitful meeting in a cordial atmosphere. Various issues and matters concerning the people of Delhi were discussed. We mutually agreed on working together for the development of Delhi.”

The Central and State government, he said further, would work together on various matters, including security of women to avoid any differences in approach, as there is a major division of power and responsibilities when it comes to the functioning of departments in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have agreed that both the governments will work together on all matters concerning Delhi, including significant issues such as women’s security,” he said. When asked whether they discussed about the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, Mr. Kejriwal replied in the negative.