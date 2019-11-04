Kejriwal meets injured lawyers; BJP, AAP trade charges

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met with the lawyers who were injured during a clash between them and police at the Tis Hazari courts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP traded charges over the incident.

BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari said he wants all those involved in the incident to be punished.

On the other hand, AAP termed the incident a “shameful law and order situation” and accused the policemen of “brutally assaulting” lawyers.

“Parking disputes have led to such incidents many times in Delhi. But this is the first big incident of violence on court premises. The police should also follow rules and not be intolerant and violent,” Mr. Tiwari said.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha expressed shock at the police allegedly opening fire at unarmed lawyers and said it was “a glimpse of its brutality and high handedness”.

“Ever since Amit Shah has assumed the responsibility as Home Minister, the police have demonstrated unrestrained brutality and law and order situation is worsening. If lawyers, the custodian of justice and legal system are not safe in the premises of a court, what can be expected for the common man?” Mr. Chadha said. The AAP demanded that the Union Home Minister urgently set up a judicial inquiry to investigate the matter in addition to a “serious investigation” and action against erring police officers.