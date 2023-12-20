Kejriwal meets INDIA ally Stalin, seeks cooperation among Oppn. partners 

December 20, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting here and stressed the need for cooperation among members of the Opposition alliance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election next year.

Mr. Kejriwal — who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief — had on Monday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Leaders of the 28-member INDIA bloc gathered in New Delhi on Tuesday to chalk out further strategy for the Lok Sabha poll.

According to AAP sources, with central agencies having arrested many party leaders on corruption charges and Mr. Kejriwal also being summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy case, it has become all the more important that the INDIA bloc performs well in next year’s parliamentary poll.

Commenting on his meeting, Mr. Kejriwal later, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Today, I had the privilege of meeting Thiru @mkstalin in Delhi. We expressed our concerns on the current political state of the country, emphasising the necessity of cooperation in INDIA.”

‘Discussed inflation’

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who was present at the meeting, said the leaders discussed issues of inflation and unemployment.

The MP said both leaders also discussed how Opposition parties could come together to save democracy and the Constitution.

“It’s not only the political parties that are coming together; 135 crore people of this country are also rallying behind the banner of INDIA bloc. People are looking at the alliance with great hope,” he said.

Regarding the ED summons to Mr. Kejriwal, the MP said the AAP chief is scheduled to leave for a Vipassana camp on Tuesday.

‘Will consult lawyers’

“He will consult lawyers to decide whether to respond to the ED and formulate further strategy,” he added.

Mr. Chadha also attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying anyone who questions it is either being suspended from Parliament or arrested.