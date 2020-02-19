Kejriwal meets Baijal ahead of first Cabinet meeting today

L-G Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the city.

New Delhi

19 February 2020 00:05 IST

Chief Minister will discuss implementation of Guarantee Card, say sources

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal at the L-G Secretariat here on Tuesday on the eve of a crucial review meeting to discuss the way forward in regard to several flagship schemes prioritised by the newly sworn-in Delhi government.

Garbage-free Delhi

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also scheduled to convene the first Cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat here on Wednesday, will discuss implementation of the Guarantee Card that includes issues related to uninterrupted power supply, a garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, said sources.

He will also discuss the quality of potable piped water, education for every child, free bus rides for various sections of society, including students and senior citizens, healthcare facilities, safety of women and cleaning of the Yamuna in the meeting.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting on Thursday with officials of the Environment Department and has asked them to submit a presentation on the status of different projects and plans that are in the pipeline, said officials.

Core agendas

Cleaning the Yamuna and reducing air pollution are two core agendas of the Aam Aadmi Party government and have been also promised in the Guarantee Card released by the party in the run up to the Assembly election.

Rajendra Pal Gautam convened a high-level meeting of all officials of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to review ongoing projects.

“Women’s safety, security and empowerment are the topmost priority areas of the government...In the next 5 years, we will work towards the empowerment of women in the Capital,” he said.

Doorstep delivery

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain convened a meeting of officers of the department to review the status of implementation of Doorstep Delivery of Ration where he was apprised about the project and assured that a complete action plan is being worked upon in relation to it by the officials concerned.