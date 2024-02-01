Kejriwal may skip fifth ED summons in excise policy case

February 01, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip the fifth summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, according to party sources. Mr. Kejriwal has skipped all the summonses issued by the probe agency so far.

The party did not issue a statement on the most recent summons. A day earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had said the party chief will act “as per law”, refusing to elaborate further.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested as “he did not bow before the BJP”, while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, against whom the BJP had raised corruption allegations in the past, “is safe as he left the Congress and joined the BJP”.

The AAP chief is scheduled to lead a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national headquarters on Friday, along with other senior party leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, against the alleged malpractices in the Chandigarh mayoral election, which the BJP candidate won by four votes.

In the election, which was held on Tuesday, BJP’s candidate, Manoj Sonkar, won the post of Mayor by securing 16 votes in the 35-member municipal corporation House, while Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes. The AAP-Congress combine had accused the presiding officer of tampering with the ballot papers.

‘Don’t run away’

Meanwhile, the BJP announced that its Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva and others will protest outside the AAP headquarters against the alleged corruption by the Delhi government.

Mr. Sachdeva had said a day earlier that the Delhi CM should not run away from the legal process and appear before the ED just like some of his other colleagues from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

“The Chief Minister of Delhi holds a constitutional post. By ignoring the last four summons, he has made a mockery of the Constitution,” the senior BJP leader said.

