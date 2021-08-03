Kejriwal may launch revamped Chandni Chowk by August 15

Redevelopment work under way in Chandni Chowk.

03 August 2021 02:46 IST

Officials told to expedite work on last-mile connectivity, installation of CCTV cameras

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project by August 15. As a result, the authorities concerned have been asked to speed up pending work over the coming days.

The aspects that will be taken up on a war footing include the appointment of an agency to provide last-mile connectivity on the 1.3-kilometre-long stretch through vintage golf carts, the finalisation of a design for cycle rickshaws designed by IIT-Delhi, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

At a meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) last month, directions were issued to ensure that as many as 107 cycle rickshaws, which will be allowed to ply on the pedestrianised stretch soon, be on the road by September 30.

Final design by Aug.7

“These are being refurbished with a better and more user friendly design in addition to being RFID-enabled, according to one of the two models presented by IIT-Delhi. The final design will be approved by August 7,” said a government source.

The stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is a vehicle-free zone (no vehicles will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.), but non-motorised vehicles are allowed. The width of the road carriageway is 5.5 metres, for non-motorised vehicles and a 5-10m wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. Also, there is a 2.5-metre footpath on either side of the road.

Only manual rickshaws are to be allowed on the redeveloped stretch, which will be marked, regularised, colour-coded, and their operators will be given badges.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department was directed to set the ball rolling to ensure that vintage look golf carts are operational on the stretch. “The department will float a tender for the procurement of such vehicles and select a service provider for the same,” the government source said.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vayapar Mandal, flagged the issue of encroachment on roads. “The authorities concerned are yet to take any serious action against illegal hawkers as well as vagabonds in the area. Both issues continue to cause problems for shopkeepers as well as visitors to the market,” Mr. Bhargava alleged.