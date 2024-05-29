ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal making excuses to remain out of jail: BJP

Published - May 29, 2024 01:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for seeking from the Supreme Court an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical examination and said the CM was making “excuses” to stay out of jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court had declined to list Mr. Kejriwal’s application for the extension of his bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Supreme Court had granted Mr. Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sachdeva asked if the CM was “seriously ill”, how he was he campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The medical examination he wants to undergo can be done in a single day. Then why is he seeking a seven-day extension?” he said.

Mr. Sachdeva said that the CM should stop raising his “false health issues” and face prosecution in the corruption case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US