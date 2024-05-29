Kejriwal making excuses to remain out of jail: BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for seeking from the Supreme Court an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical examination and said the CM was making “excuses” to stay out of jail.

Earlier, a Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court had declined to list Mr. Kejriwal’s application for the extension of his bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Supreme Court had granted Mr. Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

Mr. Sachdeva asked if the CM was “seriously ill”, how he was he campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll.

“The medical examination he wants to undergo can be done in a single day. Then why is he seeking a seven-day extension?” he said.

Mr. Sachdeva said that the CM should stop raising his “false health issues” and face prosecution in the corruption case.