Kejriwal ‘lying’ to divert attention from corruption: Ramesh Bidhuri on transfer row

May 13, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the Delhi government ordered the transfer of the Secretary of the Services Department, the Delhi BJP on Friday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trying to divert attention from his “corruption by lying” on the transfer matter. 

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has nothing to do with the issue revolved around the transfer of Ashish More, Secretary (Services).  “The transfer of IAS officers is done by the Civil Services Board, so the Lieutenant-Governor has nothing to do with this transfer,” he said.

“Mr. Kejriwal is trying to divert the attention of the people of Delhi from his corruption by creating such a narrative to cover up his Sheeshmahal scam,” he added.

Calling Mr. Kejriwal a “liar”, Mr. Bidhuri said, “He should show only one file which he sent to the L-G and was stopped without any constitutional reason.”

