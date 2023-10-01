HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kejriwal, Lovely support demands for OPS in Delhi

Thousands of Central, State government employees from 20 States are protesting at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to demand that OPS be restored; NPS is injustice against employees, the Delhi CM says

October 01, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jaideep Deo Bhanj
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has requested the Union government to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) for Delhi government employees. He voiced his support on a day when thousands of protesters gathered at Ramlila Maidan in the capital for an agitation against the new pension scheme (NPS). Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely also participated in the rally and offered his support to the protesters.

ALSO READ
Why we need to debate the Old Pension Scheme

The Pension Shankhanaad Rally, organised by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme saw the participation of Central and State government employees from more than 20 States. The protesters are demanding a restoration of the OPS as those employees who joined government service after January 2004 have been forced into the NPS, which they fear will be detrimental to their future post-retirement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Kejriwal said, “We strongly support the demand of [government] employees to bring back OPS. NPS is an injustice against employees. We have implemented OPS in Punjab and have written to Centre for implementing it for [Delhi government] employees. Some other non-BJP [governments] have also implemented OPS.”

‘NPS is anti-employee’

Addressing government employees at the rally, Mr. Lovely said that the NPS was an anti-employee scheme and that the protest had sounded the bugle of the Narendra Modi-led government’s exit in the 2024 parliamentary election. “When Congress comes to power in Delhi, its top most priority would be to implement the old pension scheme. Regularisation of guest teachers and others on ad hoc rolls will also be the top priority of the Congress government,” Mr. Lovely said.

ALSO READ
Should States revert to the Old Pension Scheme? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

He added that the Congress party has been strongly backing the demands of government employees, to open the eyes of the Union government, which was working against the interest of the government employees, playing politics with their lives and careers, and doing injustice to them.

“If the government employees rise in revolt against a government, that implies that it was time for the ruling party to exit from power,” Mr. Lovely said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.