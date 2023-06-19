Kejriwal looks to boost night-time economy; address safety concerns first, say women

June 19, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

On June 6, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted approval for 155 commercial establishments to operate 24x7, in a move aimed at boosting Delhi’s night-time economy and generating more job opportunities. But what does this promise hold for the city’s women workers?

The Hindu spoke with over a dozen women doing late-night shifts in various roles — waiter, journalist, data entry operator, store manager, nurse and hospital receptionist. Almost all of them expressed concern about their safety and pointed out how Delhi’s public transport — the Delhi Metro and the DTC — stops around midnight for five hours, leaving the working women to fend for themselves after work.

Moreover, the managers at a few private establishments, which operate late into the night, said they don’t employ women for night shifts, signalling how the female workforce may be at a disadvantage when it comes to the city’s night-time economy.

Forced to quit

Some, like 30-year-old Prerna Singh (name changed), have suffered harassment while using public transport at night. Six months ago, Ms. Singh, a waiter at a restaurant in Mehrauli, was at a bus stop near her workplace when two visibly drunk men started misbehaving with her.

“One of them tried to touch me. Fortunately, a bus arrived in time and I hopped on to it and escaped. The incident left me traumatised,” she added.

Not able to afford private taxis, she approached her restaurant management for help. She was allowed to leave her workplace by 9 p.m. but eventually quit her job since her employer refused to provide her with a safe means of transport back home.

Many women professionals said they keep pepper sprays handy as a safety measure. Some seek their family’s help in getting back home safely.

Shweta Singh, 30, the sole breadwinner of her family, comprising her mother and two siblings, said, “There are many women like me who, despite all the risks, can afford to spend no more than ₹30 on our daily travel. Every day we live in fear of something terrible happening.” She works as a data entry operator.

“My fear is not unwarranted,” said a 25-year-old journalist as she shared an incident which compelled her to stop booking cabs at night. “Three months ago, around 12 a.m., I booked a cab for myself. As soon as I got in the car, I sensed that the driver was drunk. Feeling unsafe, I cancelled the ride. But he refused to stop the car, forcing me to call the police for help,” said the journalist who moved to Delhi two years ago.

What rules say

According to the Shops and Establishments Act and Factories Act, commercial establishments must provide safe transportation with adequate security for female employees working late-night shifts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa said the police had issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC directing private establishments to ensure that their women employees are dropped off at their doorstep and accompanied by a security guard.

“Any person/employer/transporter etc. contravening these orders is liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the IPC,” she added.

However, some private establishments avoid the responsibility of ensuring the safety of their women workers by not employing them for late-night shifts.

“We don’t offer employment to women for our night shifts,” a restaurant manager in Hauz Khas said. The shift of women employees at another restaurant close by ends before 9 p.m.

Kaushaki Sondhi, president of All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice, an NGO that works on women’s safety, said, “This practice prevents the utilisation of the existing, productive labour and will impact the economy in the longer run.”