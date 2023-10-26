ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kejriwal left council meet when asked about rise in air pollution’

October 26, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi Municipal Council’s Vice-Chairperson and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the council meeting without responding to his questions on the rise of pollution and vector-borne diseases in the city. | Photo Credit: File Photo

New Delhi Municipal Council’s Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay and member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, both BJP leaders, on Wednesday, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the council meeting without responding to their questions on the rise of pollution and vector-borne diseases in the city.

When reached for comment, AAP did not respond.

Mr. Chahal said he had raised the issue of stubble burning incidents in Punjab, which were five times higher than those in States such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. “The CM was asked about the rise in pollution, as well as the poor condition of the city’s roads. But he left the meeting,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US