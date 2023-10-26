HamberMenu
‘Kejriwal left council meet when asked about rise in air pollution’

October 26, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi Municipal Council’s Vice-Chairperson and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the council meeting without responding to his questions on the rise of pollution and vector-borne diseases in the city.

New Delhi Municipal Council’s Vice-Chairperson and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the council meeting without responding to his questions on the rise of pollution and vector-borne diseases in the city. | Photo Credit: File Photo

New Delhi Municipal Council’s Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay and member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, both BJP leaders, on Wednesday, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the council meeting without responding to their questions on the rise of pollution and vector-borne diseases in the city.

When reached for comment, AAP did not respond.

Mr. Chahal said he had raised the issue of stubble burning incidents in Punjab, which were five times higher than those in States such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. “The CM was asked about the rise in pollution, as well as the poor condition of the city’s roads. But he left the meeting,” he said.

