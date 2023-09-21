Kejriwal launches WhatsApp channel, gets 23,000 followers

September 21, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his channel on WhatsApp, saying he aims to connect directly with citizens.

Shortly after its launch, the CM’s channel was followed by more than 23,000 people, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

WhatsApp channels are a one-way broadcast tool, allowing administrators to conduct polls and send text, photos, videos, and stickers.

The followers are not allowed to write or post anything on the channel. They can only respond to the messages through emojis.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his entry to WhatsApp, which has been a powerful campaigning tool for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The PM’s WhatsApp channel was created last Thursday and gained thousands of followers within minutes of its launch. “Stay connected to receive the latest information on achievements of the Delhi government,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his first message on the channel ‘Chief Minister of Delhi’.

‘Will issue updates’

He added that the channel will issue updates on the new programmes and initiatives and “all the behind-the-scenes action as we work towards making Delhi a national capital that all Indians can be proud of”.

“This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’,” stated another message by the CM.

Sharing pictures of senior citizens leaving for the pilgrimage, Mr. Kejriwal wrote, “I am blessed to receive their love.”

