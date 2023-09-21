ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal launches WhatsApp channel, gets 23,000 followers

September 21, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the channel will issue updates on the new programmes and initiatives and “all the behind-the-scenes action as we work towards making Delhi a national capital that all Indians can be proud of”. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his channel on WhatsApp, saying he aims to connect directly with citizens.

Shortly after its launch, the CM’s channel was followed by more than 23,000 people, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

WhatsApp channels are a one-way broadcast tool, allowing administrators to conduct polls and send text, photos, videos, and stickers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The followers are not allowed to write or post anything on the channel. They can only respond to the messages through emojis.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his entry to WhatsApp, which has been a powerful campaigning tool for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The PM’s WhatsApp channel was created last Thursday and gained thousands of followers within minutes of its launch. “Stay connected to receive the latest information on achievements of the Delhi government,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his first message on the channel ‘Chief Minister of Delhi’.

‘Will issue updates’

He added that the channel will issue updates on the new programmes and initiatives and “all the behind-the-scenes action as we work towards making Delhi a national capital that all Indians can be proud of”.

“This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’,” stated another message by the CM.

Sharing pictures of senior citizens leaving for the pilgrimage, Mr. Kejriwal wrote, “I am blessed to receive their love.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US