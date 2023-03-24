ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal launches ‘Oust Modi’ campaign, calls PM ‘insecure’

March 24, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convener accuses Prime Minister of promoting corruption; BJP says it is strange that a Chief Minister whose two Ministers are in jail for corruption is preaching on the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and other Delhi Ministers Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Launching the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign from Jantar Mantar on Shaheed Diwas on Thursday, party chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether an “uneducated” leader can steer the country towards development.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promoting corruption, Mr. Kejriwal said, “It is clear that the PM is not waging a war against corruption, but saying that ‘you can join the BJP and continue being corrupt. But if you are in the Opposition, we will jail you’.”

He also compared people being arrested for “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters to the era of British rule and how Bhagat Singh had pasted posters during the time, “but not a single FIR was lodged against him”.

On Tuesday, the police had registered multiple FIRs and arrested six persons, including two printing press owners, after posters seeking the PM’s ouster were found pasted on public walls and electricity poles across the Capital.

“If a few people go around putting up posters saying ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’, what is the big deal about it? Shri Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of such a big nation... It does not suit his stature to arrest people who are putting up such trivial posters. Why is he so scared of criticism? Why is he so insecure despite being the PM of such a great nation?” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the people are shocked to see Mr. Kejriwal speaking on corruption. “This is a strange situation where a CM whose two Ministers are in jail for corruption today is preaching to the country on the issue of corruption,” he said.

