Kejriwal launches mobile app and online OPD registration system

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a mobile app and online OPD registration system for Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya. The app will be a convenient solution, especially for pregnant women during the time of COVID-19 pandemic as they will no longer be required to stand in queues for registration.
He said that the Delhi government would launch the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to bring all hospitals in Delhi on one platform and then integrate the features of the app with HMIS to improve its efficiency.
“Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya conducts 10,000 deliveries across the year. This hospital has only 106 beds for now, but the capacity of the beds will be increased to 281 in the coming days, the inauguration of which was held in January this year and will be completed soon,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
According to the Delhi government, the key features of the app include no-queue appointment, no waiting time, online Flu Clinic Registration for COVID-19 and helping prevent COVID-19 infection by ensuring minimal contact with healthcare providers and other patients. “The Delhi government is bringing together all hospitals in Delhi through the HMIS, including Mohalla Clinic, polyclinic, multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals. This is a very ambitious project and will be completed within one year,” Mr. Kejriwal also said.
