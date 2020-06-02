Kejriwal launches ‘Delhi Corona’ app for real-time information on availability of hospital beds

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a dedicated app to display the availability of beds at both private and government hospitals in the city.

The Delhi Corona app, he said, would go a long way in filling what he termed was an information gap regarding the availability of hospital beds in the city.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, in addition to providing information about beds, the app would also be utilised for the redressal of complaints related to refusal by hospitals to admit coronavirus positive patients.

“Today we are launching an app which will give you real-time information on the number of hospital beds — both in private and government hospitals — available at any given time,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a digital briefing.

“In case you use this app to go to a hospital and seek a bed but are refused, you can call on 1031 and action will be immediately taken. If a bed is available on the app and is being refused, a call will directly go the Special Secretary Health and the bed will be provided,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

The app, he said, was available on Play Store, and information on beds could also be accessed on the webpage ‘DelhiFightsCorona.in/beds’.

The healthcare systems of many cities across the world, he said, had collapsed because they did not have enough infrastructure as coronavirus infection spread.

COVID-19 cases were rising in the Capital too, but there is no need to panic, Mr. Kejriwal reiterated.

“We have made arrangements to ensure that if anyone in your family gets infected there is a bed as well as oxygen, if required, available,” he said.

“There are 6,731 beds in our hospitals of which 4,100 are lying vacant... there may be over 26,000 cases but only around 2,600 of those patients have been required to be admitted in hospitals,” he said.