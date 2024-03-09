Kejriwal launches AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign for Delhi, hits out at Centre

March 09, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched his party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi with the slogan — Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhee Dilli hogee aur khush haal [Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament as well].

AAP is contesting on four of the city’s seven Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the Congress, which will field candidates on three seats. Both parties, which drew a blank in the last two Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, are members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc founded to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Delhi CM, who was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, termed the seven BJP MPs of Delhi “voiceless” and promised to “become your voice. All our MPs will become your voice”.

The BJP attacked AAP, saying, “A party that does not have the confidence to contest elections on all seats of the city on its own is dreaming of making Delhi ‘even more prosperous’.”

‘Common man’

Mr. Kejriwal said members of the party had worked hard to make AAP, which was founded at Ramlila Maidan nearly 12 years ago, a national party. He attacked the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of placing hurdles in the development works planned by the Delhi government.

“People from the BJP and the L-G have tried to stop all your work. Every good work that I try to do for you, these people try to stop. Why? These people hate the two crore people of Delhi because they dared to elect an ordinary man as their Chief Minister thrice,” he said.

“Because the people of Delhi elected an ordinary person as their CM, members of the BJP, including the L-G and those in the Central government, are seeking revenge,” he added.

The Punjab CM also appealed to the city’s residents to vote for AAP MPs in Delhi, saying the party does not “engage in politics of hatred and division”.

‘Will reject AAP’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was “astonishing” that AAP, which has so many MLAs in Delhi, “does not have the courage to contest the upcoming general election in Delhi on its own”.

“In the past decade, AAP has misled people and attained the status of a national party. But now the people of Delhi, Punjab, Goa, and Gujarat [where AAP is contesting general election in alliance with the Congress] will reject Kejriwal so outrightly that AAP will lose its national party status,” he said.

