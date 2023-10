October 16, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, who was part of the Indian team that won a gold medal in the Asian Games.

He also promised to host a programme to felicitate all seven played from Delhi, who won medals at the games held in China’s Hangzhou. He said Mr. Sehrawat will be awarded ₹1 core at the programme.

Mr. Kejriwal also highlighted the various initiatives of the AAP government to encourage sports in Delhi.