Kejriwal, L-G flag off fleet of 500 e-buses; on track to meet 2025 target: CM

December 15, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday flagged off 500 electric buses, taking their number in the city’s bus fleet to 1,300.

The Delhi government intends to induct around 8,000 electric buses by 2025, which will constitute 80% of the city’s 10,000-strong bus fleet by then, Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said the move has been propelled by the need for an environment-friendly travel option amid rising air pollution.

The L-G in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said green buses are being provided by the Centre under the FAME-II Scheme.

“Of the total allocation of 1,500 buses under this scheme for Delhi, 921 are being provided at a subsidy of ₹416.82 crore by the Central government. For the remaining 579 buses, the GNCTD is bearing the subsidy of ₹262.04 cr,” he said.

‘To help curb pollution’

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told reporters that adding electric buses to the fleet is a way forward in the battle against pollution as these help check the emission of greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.

“According to various reports, a CNG bus emits 800 gram of carbon dioxide per kilometre. One electric bus saves that much amount of carbon dioxide going into the atmosphere,” Mr. Gahlot added. He also said orders for the purchase of 6,000 e-buses have already been placed.

Women safety

On the measures for women’s safety, the Minister said these low-floor buses have been equipped with at least three CCTV cameras each.

“Every bus has a panic button on every two seats so that any passenger feeling uncomfortable can press it. This panic button has two functions, one is relaying a CCTV camera at our command centre, so that officers sitting at the centre can see what’s happening in that bus,” he added. These buses provide two-way communication with the control room and each bus has a GPS unit for real-time tracking, he added.

