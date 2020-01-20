Kejriwal kick-starts his nomination rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his rally to file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat at the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on the afternoon of January 20.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader sought blessings at the Valmiki temple before starting his rally.
Scores of supporters walked in the rally holding brooms as he waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of “acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal” (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal).
He was accompanied by his family. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also joined him.
