Delhi

Kejriwal kick-starts his nomination rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his way to file his nomination in New Delhi on January 20.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his way to file his nomination in New Delhi on January 20.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

more-in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his rally to file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat at the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on the afternoon of January 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader sought blessings at the Valmiki temple before starting his rally.

Scores of supporters walked in the rally holding brooms as he waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of “acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal” (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal).

He was accompanied by his family. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also joined him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
election
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 2:10:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/kejriwal-kick-starts-his-nomination-rally/article30606391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY