Kejriwal kick-starts consultationprocess for new start-up policy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday convened a meeting with a panel of industry leaders and young entrepreneurs to kick-start the consultation process for Delhi’s new policy for start-ups and to discuss its development as a leading choice for start-ups.
The objective of the draft policy, the government said, is to support entrepreneurs and build a robust economic and policy infrastructure that will create new jobs and bring new competitive dynamics into the current economic system.
“Prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs expressed interest and joined hands with the Delhi government in this initiative. The industry leaders who joined today’s meeting includes pioneers like Ajai Chowdhry [co-founder, HCL], Rajan Anandan [MD, Sequoia Capital], Padmaja Ruparel [co-founder, Indian Angel Network],” the government said in a statement.
Others like Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO, Swiggy; Farid Ahsan, co-founder, ShareChat; Suchita Salwan, founder and CEO, Little Black Book; Tarun Bhalla, founder, Avishkaar; Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants also attended the meeting.
The Delhi government will soon release a draft start-up policy and launch an online forum to seek inputs from the public for “a fresh perspective”.
“I believe Indians are the smartest entrepreneurs in the world and all they need is the right opportunity and the right conditions. With this start-up policy, we aim to make Delhi one of the top five global destinations for start-ups,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
