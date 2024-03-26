ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal issues second order from ED custody, directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

March 26, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

The latest directions from Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the well-being of the people of Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said

PTI

Security personnel deployed outside Patel Chowk metro station in view of AAP’s PM residence ‘gherao’ protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on March 26.

Mr. Kejriwal received information about problems in laboratory tests available at Mohalla Clinics and issued the directions, he told a press conference in New Delhi.

The Health Department will act immediately to address the issues, Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He said the latest directions from Mr. Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the well-being of the people of Delhi.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who is in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy case, issued directions to Water Minister Ms. Atishi to address the water and sewer issues in some parts of the city.

Sources had said the matter of issuing directions while being in custody will be looked into by the ED to ascertain if it is in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the agency and Mr. Kejriwal during his custody period.

CONNECT WITH US