‘Kejriwal is misleading people’

BJP State chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday alleged that AAP is now making new promises instead of fulfilling the old ones, thereby misleading the people of Delhi.

The statement comes after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched “Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card”, a 10-point election manifesto of the party.

‘10 new lies’

Calling the card “10 new lies”, Mr. Tiwari questioned AAP on issues of power, water, public transportation, pollution, provision of infrastructure in unauthorised colonies, education, CCTV cameras and others.

He asked why despite AAP promising to remove the web of loose wires in the city, the work was not done in five years. He claimed that if the work was done in time, several fire mishaps could have been avoided.

Mr. Tiwari asked why 500 new schools and 20 new colleges promised by AAP was not fulfilled.

Attacking the proposal to provide marshals at mohalla clinics, he said marshals should be first provided in buses.

He alleged that though AAP had given a guarantee of providing world-class public transport, the Chief Minister created hindrances in the expansion of the Delhi metro.

Mr. Kejriwal is talking about last-mile connectivity, but people in border areas of the city have to wait for hours on end to board DTC buses, Mr. Tiwari said.

With regard to controlling pollution, he said the Centre had done more work by constructing the Eastern and Western Peripheral Highways, which divert thousands of trucks from entering the city.

He said promises like installation of CCTVs and streetlights were made in 2015 but many of them are still not working.

“The Chief Minister, who made the life of the residents of unauthorised colonies hellish, is now giving a guarantee of providing roads, drains, sewers, water supply in the unauthorized colonies...these amenities would be provided by the Centre. He [Kejriwal] has failed to do anything for the people of Delhi during the last five years but now he is giving a guarantee of fulfilling the old promises,” a statement issued by the BJP read.