Kejriwal is a lion, won’t stay in prison for long: Sunita Kejriwal

April 01, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal called her husband a “lion” during the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying he can’t be kept behind bars for long.

She also read out a message from her husband, wherein the CM promised six guarantees and sought the support of countrymen to build a “new India”.

The Chief Minister is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody after his arrest on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Ms. Kejriwal equated her husband with freedom fighters. “Kejriwalji has probably been sent [by god] to fight for Mother India,” she said, adding that the current “dictatorial rule” of the BJP at the Centre will not be tolerated. “We will fight and win,” she said.

In his message to people, Mr. Kejriwal said Mother India is in pain despite being a great country rich in resources and culture.

“Let us together create a new India, the India of the dreams of 140 crore people, an India where every person will get enough food, every hand will get work, no one will be unemployed, no one will be poor, and no one will be illiterate, he said.

CM’s six guarantees

He also apologised to INDIA bloc partners that he did not get to discuss these guarantees with them as he was in jail.

The six guarantees included round the clock power supply, free power to the poor, “magnificent” government schools in every village, Mohalla Clinics in every village and locality, minimum support price for all crops and the status of a State to Delhi.

