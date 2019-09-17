Kejriwal invites Vardhan to join anti-dengue campaign

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday invited Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to participate in the government’s anti-dengue campaign and make it a “huge success”.
“I invite you and all Ministers at the Centre to participate in this campaign. Your participation will inspire many others,” Mr. Kejriwal wrote.
The Chief Minister added that the government had directed its employees to participate in the campaign and check their homes at 10 a.m. every Sunday and their offices at 11 a.m. every Friday for stagnant water.
Mr. Kejriwal also urged him to direct the Central government employees to participate in the AAP government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign, which was launched on September 1. The campaign that will continue till mid-November, urges the people to check their homes for stagnant water.
