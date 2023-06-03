ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal interested in political tourism, not in pursuing POCSO cases: BJP

June 03, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Bansuri Swaraj at a press conference on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

BJP’s Delhi unit legal cell co-convener Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was more interested in “political tourism” than getting justice for minor victims of sexual assault.

Ms. Swaraj’s remarks come in the wake of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approving a proposal from the Home Department to invoke a special power, under CrPC section 24(8), to directly appoint senior public prosecutors for trial in 20 POCSO cases in various courts of the city. The L-G’s move was prompted by the AAP government’s “inaction and delay”, Raj Niwas officials said.

A Delhi government spokesperson on Thursday said it will move the Supreme Court against the appointments.

Ms. Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, said that by “opposing the L-G’s initiative”, Mr. Kejriwal has shown himself to be “completely insensitive” towards crimes against women. Political rivalry is more important for the CM, she added.

“For the last nine months, a file related to the appointment of prosecutors for 20 POCSO cases has been moving around in various Delhi government offices,” she said at a press conference on Friday.

Related Topics

politics / Delhi

