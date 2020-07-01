Delhi

Kejriwal inspects COVID centre at CWG Village

The 500-bed centre at CWG Village will be attached to Lok Nayak Hospital.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited the newly-established Covid Care Centre at the Commonwealth Games Village to take stock of preparations. The 500-bed centre will be attached to Lok Nayak Hospital.

Mr. Kejriwal said NGO ‘Doctors For You’ was supporting the Delhi government in setting up the facility and added that many banquet halls are being acquired and “new centres like this one near Akshardham Temple will be established in the coming days”.

“A massive expansion of bed capacity is underway in Delhi. There are separate wards for men and women, and there is stay-in facility for doctors and nurses at this centre,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

