Kejriwal inaugurates sewerage project work worth ₹480 crore

It will be carried out in Kirari and Mundka constituencies

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the commencement of work of a sewerage project costing ₹480 crore in 114 unauthorised colonies and six villages of Kirari and Mundka Assembly constituencies.

Speaking at the launch at Kirari, Mr. Kejriwal said that despite the shortage of funds, he had come to fulfil a promise made during the Delhi Assembly elections last year that the sewerage works would commence.

“I remember visiting this area and taking a tour through all the lanes before the elections. You all were upset with me. Many roads were in despicable condition, the sewers were overflowing, several lanes were filled with garbage. Your bitterness with me was justified. I have come here today to fulfil my promise,” Mr. Kejriwal told those gathered.

He added that the Delhi government had already provided water to every household in Kirari. It now aims at providing sewer lines to every household and good roads and lanes over the next four years.

The sewerage project is being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board and is likely to benefit a population of 7.25 lakh under the Sewerage Master Plan 2031.

The area has already been covered under the water supply system, the Delhi government said.

The scheme has been prepared to facilitate the public at large, residing in these colonies and villages with a sewerage system facility to achieve better sanitary conditions and reduce the pollution of the Yamuna, the government added.

Under the scheme, there are provisions to lay the sewer lines in the length of about 423 km. The scope of work also includes the construction of Waste Water Pumping Stations at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar, and Pratap Vihar having a capacity of 6.5, 9.0, and 41 MGD, respectively.