Kejriwal inaugurates debris recycling plant

October 09, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwial on Sunday inaugurated an upgraded construction and demolition waste recycling plant, which his government claimed is the largest such project in the country. The plant at Jahangirpuri has the capacity to recycle 2,000 tonnes of debris every day. The CM said his government has plans to start another such plant in Okhla, and once it is operational, Delhi will be able to recycle and reuse all debris generated within the city. “Delhi produces about 6,500 tonnes of debris daily. The construction and demolition waste recycling plant at Jahangirpuri is the fourth of its kind. The rest three plants are at Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala. These four plants collectively have the capacity to recycle 5,000 tonnes of waste a day,” Mr. Kejriwal said. “We have a plan to construct a new plant at Okhla with a recycling capacity of 1,000 tonnes,” he added.

