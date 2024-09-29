ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal hunts for a house in New Delhi constituency

Published - September 29, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is searching for accommodation in his New Delhi Assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Saturday. The Centre is yet to respond to a request seeking an official residence for Mr. Kejriwal as the chief of a national party, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said they had written to the Centre on September 21, urging immediate allotment of an accommodation to Mr. Kejriwal as “mandated” by the Election Commission of India. “We are following up with the Centre on the request and at the same time, looking for a new place. Kejriwal will vacate the Chief Minister House in the first week of October,” added the source.

Meanwhile, CM Atishi said the AAP chief does not own a house in Delhi despite being the CM for 10 years. “He is searching for a new house and common people of Delhi have offered their houses to him,” she said at a press conference.

The party, in a statement, said Mr. Kejriwal is looking for places in his Assembly constituency as he “intends to remain connected” with people there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US