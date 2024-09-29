Kejriwal hunts for a house in New Delhi constituency

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is searching for accommodation in his New Delhi Assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Saturday. The Centre is yet to respond to a request seeking an official residence for Mr. Kejriwal as the chief of a national party, sources added.

A source said they had written to the Centre on September 21, urging immediate allotment of an accommodation to Mr. Kejriwal as “mandated” by the Election Commission of India. “We are following up with the Centre on the request and at the same time, looking for a new place. Kejriwal will vacate the Chief Minister House in the first week of October,” added the source.

Meanwhile, CM Atishi said the AAP chief does not own a house in Delhi despite being the CM for 10 years. “He is searching for a new house and common people of Delhi have offered their houses to him,” she said at a press conference.

The party, in a statement, said Mr. Kejriwal is looking for places in his Assembly constituency as he “intends to remain connected” with people there.

