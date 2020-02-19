Kejriwal holds first meeting with Cabinet ministers, top officers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held his first meeting with the Cabinet ministers as well as top officers and discussed “each of the 10 guarantees” across sectors such as power, water and education.

He said all departments have been asked to decide within a week the timeline of the completion of the guarantees that fall within their jurisdiction. They have also been asked to provide the budget estimates. “Preparation of the budget also has been taken up at a war footing; it will be tabled soon,” he told a press conference.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had launched “Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card”, a 10-point shorter version of the party’s election manifesto promising, among other things, to make Delhi “pollution-free” and introducing “mohalla marshals” for women’s safety.

The Delhi government has begun working towards the development of the national capital without wasting any time, Kejriwal said. When asked why he hasn’t kept any portfolio, he said this is to ensure that “I fulfill the responsibility given to me by the people of Delhi” and to ensure that he is available to monitor the work of all the departments.

The Delhi Assembly’s first session will be a three-day session starting Monday, February 24, he added.