Kejriwal hits out at Union Minister over water quality tests

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan lied about the “bad” quality of water in Delhi, adding that one of the water samples had been collected from a member of his own party, for a quality test.

Last week, a study by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) stated that water in Delhi was the most unsafe among 21 State capitals. The BIS conducted the study based on 11 samples taken from different parts of the city.

‘Big fraud’

“Sir, you say that you took a sample of water from his place and that sample failed, but he says that you did not take any sample from them. He also say that they are satisfied with water. Did you say such a big lie? Such a big fraud with people, despite being a Union Minister? [sic],” the Chief Minister said in a tweet, quoting a media report.

“It is very sad to see such misuse of power. The way you took a sample of water from the house of your own party official and spread fear among the people of Delhi was very wrong. Such an act does not suit a minister sitting in a constitutional post,” Mr. Kejriwal said in another tweet, quoting another media report.

“According to the media reports, the name in the list [of 11 samples] which was issued by the Ministry was of Mr. Deepal Kumar Roy from Buruari. In the interaction with media, Mr. Roy observed that he has never complained about such matter to the Centre, nor any sample of water [from his house] was collected,” an official statement said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister nominated two members for a joint water quality testing exercise in Delhi by the Central government and Delhi government and one of the names was rejected by Mr. Paswan.

The Chief Minister nominated DJB Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and DJB member (water) Shalabh Kumar. Mr. Paswan rejected Mr. Mohaniya’s nomination as the latter is an AAP MLA.

“The CM Delhi has nominated two persons including Vice Chairman, DJB as members of the joint team for collection of water samples from Delhi. I have written to him that since Vice Chairman is a political person, he may nominate a non political person in his place,” Mr. Paswan tweeted.