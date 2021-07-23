Kejriwal hits out at Centre for raids on media houses

New Delhi

23 July 2021 00:19 IST

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the Centre for raids by the income tax department on media houses.

“I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar are an attempt to scare the media. His message is clear — those who speak against the BJP government will not be spared. Such thinking is very dangerous. Everyone should raise their voice against it. These raids should be stopped immediately and the media should be allowed to work freely,” he said in a tweet.

