‘Kejriwal has set eye on expanding footprint on the national stage’

After putting in his papers as the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is looking to thrust himself onto the national stage, beginning with a “fiery” election campaign in Haryana and Delhi, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said on Tuesday.

He said the AAP national convener will go beyond the Capital, spurring into action the party cadre in other States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jharkhand to ensure that the party emerges as a credible alternative on the national stage.

While AAP is ruling Punjab and had a good show in Gujarat in the 2022 State Assembly poll, the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are likely to be held in November this year.

Known for his knack of connecting with people, the party is expecting to register gains with his canvassing in the October 5 Assembly poll in Haryana, where AAP has fielded candidates in all 90 constituencies after its talks for a tie-up with its INDIA bloc partner Congress collapsed.

The leader said Mr. Kejriwal will also hold massive door-to-door campaigns similar to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s padayatra to win people’s trust in the Capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll scheduled for February next year.

‘Delhi rally soon’

“In a week’s time, you will see a rally in Delhi and this will be just a start. Arvindji is very clear in his approach and determined to prove his honesty in the people’s court,” the leader said, terming allegations of corruption against the AAP chief “baseless”.

“You will see the old Kejriwal who in the initial days of his political journey went street to street and talked to people, propagating AAP’s message,” the leader added.

He said in the run-up to the Delhi poll, the party is planning to organise roadshows and nukkad sabhas where Mr. Kejriwal will be their star campaigner.

The leader said Mr. Sisodia will also continue with his door-to-door campaigning in the Capital to make up for the lack of dialogue he had with city residents during his 17-month incarceration in Tihar Jail following his arrest by Central probe agencies in cases linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. “He will continue to meet people and focus on his constituency too,” the leader said.

‘Will continue to guide’

Another party leader said the Opposition in Delhi need not to bother about governance in the Capital as the former Chief Minister will “oversee and guide work”.

“However, he still will have enough time to help the party grow in other States. He will have more time to oversee and manage organisational matters,” the leader added.