Kejriwal has lost his calm, says Shah on CAA doubts; country first: AAP chief

March 15, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) shows that he has “lost his calm” due to the uncovering of his corruption and the “tough” Lok Sabha election his party faces in the Capital.

Mr. Shah also said that while the AAP chief has opposed citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, he has so far remained silent over the Bangladeshi and Rohingya “infiltration” into the country.

Mr. Shah’s statement drew a sharp reaction from Mr. Kejriwal, who said he doesn’t care if the BJP leader calls him corrupt as the country comes first for him. He claimed that the implementation of the Act will trigger larger migration than the Partition, creating law and order problems and jeopardising women safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre on Monday notified the rules for the implementation of the CAA that was passed by Parliament in December 2019. It facilitates citizenship to “persecuted” people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Mr. Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Centre’s move will snatch away job opportunities from the countrymen, and it is aimed at “only creating a vote bank” for the BJP in the areas where it is weak.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr. Shah in a podcast with a news agency said the minorities in neighbouring countries faced persecution ever since India was partitioned on the basis of religion in 1947. “They were being converted and women were being tortured. Don’t they have the right to get our citizenship?” he asked.

“Why doesn’t he [Kejriwal] protest against Rohingyas? Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking away our jobs?” Mr. Shah added.

‘Questions unanswered’

Hours later, Mr. Kejriwal in a video message said Mr. Shah did not answer the questions raised by him and only “abused” him.

He asked why had the BJP not done anything to stop those belonging to the Rohingya community (predominantly Muslims from Myanmar) from entering India after assuming power in 2014.

He expressed concern over the security situation after the refugees settled in the country.

“If slums for these intruders from Pakistan are built right in front of your homes, would you accept it? Will your daughters be safe? Will you feel safe among the people whom you don’t know? What if Pakistan sends people intentionally?” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT