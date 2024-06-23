GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal has lost eight kilos since arrest, medical tests denied, alleges AAP

Published - June 23, 2024 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP said the Delhi Chief Minister’s health has been deteriorating rapidly. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health is “deteriorating rapidly” in Tihar Jail, as his weight has dropped by eight kg since his arrest on March 21. When he was weighed on Saturday, he had fallen to a “worrying 62 kg”, said AAP.

Despite urgent recommendations from Max Hospital doctors for comprehensive testing regarding the sudden weight loss, only some blood tests have been conducted by the AIIMS medical board in custody, leaving critical heart and cancer screenings pending, AAP said in a statement.

The party added that despite Mr. Kejriwal’s request for a seven-day extension of his interim bail to complete necessary medical evaluations, he was not granted permission. The Chief Minister’s continuous weight loss during his judicial custody has sparked “significant concern” about his health and well-being, it said.

While The Hindu reached out to jail officials, they declined to comment on the matter.

Mr. Kejriwal is in custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2020-21.

‘Influencing judiciary’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit out at AAP for “publicising” the health status of the Chief Minister in a veiled bid to use it to influence the judiciary with an aim of getting a favourable verdict from the court.

“A medical board of AIIMS is examining the health condition of the Chief Minister. The board is doing its work and other authorities concerned are also doing their work, but whenever a bail hearing of Arvind Kejriwal is near, AAP plays up his health status to get media attention. They should let the medical board do its work,” he said.

