Kejriwal has gone back on ‘free’ vaccination promise, says Cong.

NEW DELHI

13 January 2021 00:20 IST

‘Delhi govt. has failed to create robust health infrastructure’

Delhi Congress president Ch. Anil Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to 95% of Delhiites, but had gone back on his word.

Mr. Kumar also said that the Delhi government has failed to create a robust health infrastructure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as none of its mohalla clinics had figured in the 89 centres selected for the vaccination drive from January 16.

“The mohalla clinics were of no use in testing/treating COVID-19, as it was without doctors, nurses, paramedics and infrastructure. The COVID-19 crisis exposed the lies of the Kejriwal government’s claim about mohalla clinics being the refuge of the poor for free treatment,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress said that the Delhi government’s U-turn in providing free COVID-19 vaccine to Delhiites was another instance of the Kejriwal government’s double talk, and bolting away from reality, when the situation demanded a firm, solid stand by the government, even if it involved heavy expenditure.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kurmar led a delegation to submit a memorandum to the Lt. Governor, seeking reconstruction of the demolished Hanuman Temple at Chandni Chowk in its original place.

The Delhi Congress said that the temple was demolished by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation with the concurrence of the government in Delhi to widen a road without either bothering to protect this historic temple or ensuring its relocation.

The memorandum pointed out that the demolition of the Hanuman Temple has wounded the religious sentiments of the people, and the Hanuman idol has been consigned to a civic body godown as “case property”.