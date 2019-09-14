Kejriwal harassing Delhiites through odd-even, alleges BJP

The Delhi BJP on Friday attacked the AAP government following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to implement odd-even vehicle rationing scheme here in November.

State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused Mr. Kejriwal of “harassing” the citizens of the Capital and said the Chief Minister was attempting to take credit for “concrete” measures put in place by the BJP-led Centre to address the issue of air pollution.

“The Kejriwal-government completely failed to prevent pollution during the last 55 months...and has once again tried to mislead the people...He had introduced the odd-even system in the name of preventing pollution in January 2016 and in April 2016 on which he spent ₹20 crore but after checking it was found that there was no change in the pollution levels,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta dismissed the scheme as a “publicity gimmick” and argued that Mr. Kejriwal neither had the scientific nor the comprehensive study to support its decision regarding the implementation of the scheme.

“Pollution is a full-year challenge and cannot be controlled in a few days. The scheme has already proved ineffective to control air pollution in earlier attempts. It rather promotes two-car culture...Delhi’s public transport system is also too inadequate to meet the challenge during odd-even...it has failed to improve public transport system putting an extra burden on the environment,” he said.