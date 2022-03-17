Kejriwal hands over government job certificate to kin of Delhi riots victim

AAP giving political patronage to murderer: BJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over an appointment letter for a government job to late Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma’s brother Ankur Sharma.

Mr. Ankit Sharma was killed during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. His body was found in a drain near his home in the riot-hit Chand Bagh area in February 2020.

Mr. Kejriwal said while the loss of Mr. Ankit Sharma’s life could not be made up for, he hoped that this government job and financial aid of ₹crore would provide strength and support to the family.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said Mr. Sharma was being appointed in the Education Department as a ‘Junior Assistant.’ Mr. Sisodia urged Mr. Ankur Sharma to accept the offer and wished him luck on the occasion.

“We can never compensate for the loss of a loved one’s life but I hope this government job and an assistance of ₹1 crore brings the family strength. We will continue to stand by them and support them whenever needed” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, calling out the government’s aid, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was “regrettable” that on one hand Mr. Kejriwal and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak were “doing politics” over the compensation package extended to Mr. Sharma’s family, while on the other were giving “political patronage to his murderer” Tahir Hussain, a suspended AAP councillor.

After receiving the certificate from the CM, Mr. Ankur Sharma said, “My brother Ankit Sharma died during the Delhi riots. Since then, the Delhi government has supported me and my family at every step.”