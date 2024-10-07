Kejriwal hails AAP govt.’s freebies, urges people not to vote for BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hailed the Delhi government’s subsidised services and said he is a halwai [confectioner] who prepares revdis for people’s welfare.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said this addressing his second Janata ki Adalat rally at Chhatrasal Stadium.

He also urged people not to vote for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly poll slated for February next year if they want the AAP government’s six subsidised services to continue.

“They [BJP] have done full planning. If you vote for the BJP even by mistake, then your six revdis will end,” he said, holding aloft a packet containing six pieces of the traditional sweet.

As AAP workers distributed packets of the sweet among those present on the occasion, Mr. Kejriwal reminded people of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous remarks flaying the revdi or freebie culture.

“Modiji is saying that Kejriwal is giving free revdis. I want to tell Modiji, if providing good education to poor children is free revdi, then yes, Kejriwal is giving free revdi. If providing good treatment to Delhi’s people is free revdi, then yes, Kejriwal is giving free revdi,” he said.

Referring to the packet in his hand, he said the six pieces of the traditional sweet in it symbolised six free services being provided by his party’s government in the Capital.

“Kejriwal has given six free revdis to citizens of Delhi, which are free electricity, free water, free pilgrimage for the elderly, free bus travel for women, free and excellent education for all and free treatment for all,” he said.

The AAP chief said soon his party’s government will start providing the seventh revdi under which every woman aged above 18 will be given a monthly stipend of ₹1,000

The former CM said it is only taxpayers’ money that is being given back to them in the shape of free services. “I am a halwai (confectioner). I mixed sugar, sesame, ghee and cardamom of people and gave it back to them as revdi. This is not my revdi, this is god’s prasad,” he said.

‘Pleading for survival’

Responding to accusations of corruption against him, Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the PM has called him a “thief”.

“I am not a thief, and that is why I am saying with confidence that if I’m honest then vote for me, else do not vote for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Congress termed the AAP rally a “flop show”. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the rally could not start on its scheduled time of 10 a.m. due to thin presence of supporters. “Thereafter, they panicked and asked their MLAs to bring 1,500 party workers to the venue,” he claimed, adding that Mr. Kejriwal spoke like a man “pleading for his political survival”.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav too claimed that Delhi residents stayed away from the rally, which was a reminder to Mr. Kejriwal that “he cannot fool people with hollow promises forever”.

