ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal govt. playing with people’s lives, says Thakur

January 04, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi are ‘staunchly corrupt’

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks during the launch of the Government of India Calendar for 2024, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi are “staunchly corrupt” and were “playing” with the lives of people.

“First a fake medicines scandal surfaced and now a fake [diagnostic] testing scam was unfolding. This is a direct assault on people’s lives by a government that is unequivocally fake,” the Minister said.

“Kejriwal and his party came into politics by declaring themselves as the champions of honesty, but have now become the epitome of corruption. Scandal after scandal is unravelling, and not a single individual to whom they handed out certificates of honesty is getting bail from the courts — Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, and MPs, all behind bars,” Mr. Thakur said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US