Kejriwal govt. playing with people’s lives, says Thakur

Union Minister says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi are ‘staunchly corrupt’

January 04, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks during the launch of the Government of India Calendar for 2024, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks during the launch of the Government of India Calendar for 2024, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi are “staunchly corrupt” and were “playing” with the lives of people.

“First a fake medicines scandal surfaced and now a fake [diagnostic] testing scam was unfolding. This is a direct assault on people’s lives by a government that is unequivocally fake,” the Minister said.

“Kejriwal and his party came into politics by declaring themselves as the champions of honesty, but have now become the epitome of corruption. Scandal after scandal is unravelling, and not a single individual to whom they handed out certificates of honesty is getting bail from the courts — Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, and MPs, all behind bars,” Mr. Thakur said.

