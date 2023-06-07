‘Kejriwal govt. has worked to transform east Delhi into an education hub’

June 07, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

On the occasion of the 15th convocation of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Tuesday, AAP leader Atishi announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the east campus of the university in Surajmal Vihar on 8 June.

Ms. Atishi said, “The trans-Yamuna region has always been considered one of the most backward areas in Delhi. However, the Kejriwal government has worked to transform it into an education hub with a priority on education. After Arvind Kejriwal came to office, a campus of Delhi Technological University (DTU) was inaugurated in east Delhi, followed by the inauguration of the east campus of NSUT (Netaji Subhas University of Technology). ”

Ms. Atishi attributed the establishment of the new campuses on DTU and NSUT in east Delhi to the former Education Minister Manish Sisodia. The new campuses have been built on 19 acres and at a cost of ₹388 crore.

The GGSIPU east campus is set to be 100% green and work on solar energy. Courses like robotics, automation, design and innovation will be available to the students on the new campus. It will have facilities such as world-class auditoriums, modern laboratories, sports halls, a central library and hostel blocks for students.

L-G V.K. Saxena congratulated the graduating batch of GGSIPU in his address to the students and said that the university is a truly multidisciplinary university, teaching a variety of subjects. He also added that GSSIPU is fully equipped to implement the mandate of the New Education Policy, 2020, to impart education in multidisciplinary courses.

He further said: “I am also happy to see that in the NIRF rankings, the university has been ranked among the top 80 institutions consistently over the last seven years. I would like to emphasise that the efforts being made by the university in the fields of education, research and skill-based courses will undoubtedly need to be augmented to improve upon its rankings in the NIRF.”

