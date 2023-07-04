Kejriwal giving himself a facelift with public money: BJP

July 04, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “delaying” important projects meant for the city’s development soon after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for not contributing towards the Rapid Railway Transit System (RRTS) project.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the apex court had “shown the mirror” to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is “trying to give himself a facelift with the money meant for Delhi’s development”.

“According to an RTI, the Kejriwal government has in the past five years spent ₹1,868 crore on advertisements,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted, “This is shameful Arvind Kejriwalji. Why are you turning into the enemy of Delhi’s progress?”

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the top court has “exposed” how the Delhi government is “misusing” public funds.