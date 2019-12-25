Kejriwal gives ownership rights to 65,000 families

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over ownership certificates to families residing in slum clusters promising them permanent houses at an event here on Tuesday.

Launching the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana, the Chief Minister handed over certificates to slum dwellers at Ambedkar Nagar terming it a “new year gift” for 65,000 families residing there. They have been covered in a survey conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) following which they were provided certificates for allotment of permanent houses, he said.

“It is a matter of great pride and happiness for all of us today. The slum dwellers who have been covered under the Delhi government’s survey are getting pucca houses. Certificate distribution programmes are happening at various locations in Delhi. The survey is under way in the entire city and certificates will be given to all slum dwellers as soon as it is completed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Around 65,000 families, who have already been covered under the survey, are being given certificates. The certificate ensures no encroachment or demolishing of slum areas...I understand the trouble faced by people living in slum areas because I have lived in slums for sometime. The slum dwellers are constantly scared of encroachment and demolishing of their spaces by authorities,” he said further.

Contents of certificate

The certificates distributed under the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana, the Delhi government said in a statement, bear the jhuggi number, name of the head of the family along with a family photograph, code number, survey code number and the Voter Identity Card number of the beneficiary family based on the 2019-20 survey. The DUSIB, in its 22nd board meeting held on July 13, 2018, had approved a survey of all JJ Bastis in Delhi. The survey was started on June 12 this year and covered 69,684 jhuggis.

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the move “too little, too late.” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta termed the certificate distribution ceremony an attempt to “mislead and misguide innocent people” before the Assembly elections. AAP, he argued, had promised in its 2015 manifesto to provide flats or plots to JJ cluster dwellers within or nearby their residences. Today, after five years, in place of flats or plots, the Chief Minister had distributed “survey certificates” which were “nothing more than a piece of paper.”