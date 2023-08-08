Kejriwal gives nod to hike in circle rates of city’s agricultural land

August 08, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approved an increase in circle rates of agricultural land and those adjacent to the Yamuna barrage, officials said. In the South and New Delhi districts, the revised circle rate will be ₹5 crore per acre, while for agricultural land in Shahdara, North East, and East Delhi districts, it will be ₹2.25 crore.

The CM said increasing the circle rates was a long-standing demand of Delhi’s farmers. “A few years ago, we had increased the circle rates. However, due to some reason, the decision could not be implemented. Today, your demand has been fulfilled,” he said.

Revenue Minister Atishi said, “Agricultural lands are often acquired for crucial infrastructure projects. Following the revision in the circle rates, Delhi’s farmers will now receive rightful compensation for their lands.”