Delhi

Kejriwal gives ₹1 crore to kin of ‘corona warrior’

Lok Nayak employee died in May

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the next of kin of 59-year-old Charan Singh, an employee of Lok Nayak Hospital who succumbed to COVID-19 in May.

Mr. Kejriwal presented a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family of the technical supervisor who contracted the virus and passed away on the heels of his retirement.

“Met the family of Late Sh. Charan Singh ji, who passed away in the course of his Covid duty. He was a Technical Supervisor at our LNJP Hospital. Delhi govt has provided financial assistance of ₹1 cr to his family. It is the least we can do for our Corona warriors [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

In a related development, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Javed Ali, who worked at a Delhi government hospital and died after contracting COVID-19, would be granted similar compensation soon.

